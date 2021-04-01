For First Time In 35 Yrs, India’s Annual Power Usage Falls Due To Lockdowns

New Delhi: India’s annual electricity usage fell for the first time in at least 35 years in the fiscal year to March mainly due to strict coronavirus-induced lockdowns across the country.

According to a government data, power generation fell 0.2% during the year 2020/21, compared with the previous year, an analysis of daily load despatch data from federal grid operator POSOCO showed.

The data also showed that demand for electricity has picked up since, and generation grew 23.3% in March from a year earlier, making it the seventh consecutive monthly increase and the fastest since March 2010.

Power generation in March grew much faster than the average increase in the last six months, mainly because India had imposed an intense nationwide lockdown in the last week of March 2020, resulting in a dramatic fall in power usage.