Footbridge Collapses During Baisakhi Celebration In J&K’s Udhampur, 80 Hurt

At least 80 people, including several children were injured after a footbridge collapsed during Baisakhi celebration at Beni Sangam in Bain village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

Police and other teams have reached the accident spot and a rescue operation is underway, Dr Vinod, SSP Udhampur, said. Divisional Commissioner (Jammu) Ramesh Kumar said that the bridge collapsed due to overloading as a large number of people had gathered on it.

Manik Gupta, chairman of Chenani Municipality said, “At least 80 people were injured, including 20-25 who are critical. We have referred 6-7 people to District Hospital. The others are here in Chenani and are being looked after by the medical staff.”