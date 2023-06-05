Football fever grips Odisha as ticket sales begin for upcoming Intercontinental Cup 2023

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is all set to host yet another international sporting spectacle. Football fans will rejoice at the upcoming Intercontinental Cup 2023, at the Kalinga Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar. The marquee event will unfold with four teams, comprising; India, Lebanon, Vanuatu and Mongolia. All India Football Federation has commenced the sale of tickets.

To watch the Blue Tigers for the first time at Kalinga Stadium has sparked tremendous excitement among fans. This prestigious tournament brings together some of the emerging International teams from different continents, and the opportunity to witness the Indian team’s performance on home soil is a moment of pride for supporters.

With the team’s recent performance, there is an air of anticipation surrounding the team’s matches. The electrifying atmosphere at Kalinga Stadium, coupled with the passionate support of the fans, promises an unforgettable experience as the Indian team showcases their skills and competes against formidable opponents from around the world. Football enthusiasts eagerly await the start of the Hero Intercontinental Cup, eager to witness the Indian team’s journey and cheer them on as they strive for glory on the international stage.

“The experience of attending a live match at Kalinga Stadium is truly unforgettable. The resounding cheers and spirited chants emanating from the Juggernauts fans create a unique atmosphere in the stands. Previously, we had the pleasure of cheering for Odisha FC during ISL matches, but this time, it’s the Blue Tigers who will take the field. The anticipation is building, and we are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the Indian national team play in Kalinga Stadium. The prospect of supporting them in this venue is incredibly exciting, and we simply can’t wait for the action to begin”, said Avilash Panigrahi, an avid football fan.

Prices for matches are as follows: North, East and South Stand tickets cost Rs. 99, while the North West Stand tickets are priced at Rs. 150. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketgenie.in and also at gate 4A the Kalinga Stadium Box Office. Tickets bought online can also be redeemed at the Box Office.

As per the tournament format, six matches will be played from 9 June, with each team playing each other once. The match days are 9, 12 and 15 June while the final is scheduled for 18 June where the group topper will play the second placed team from the group. With the exception of the Final all match days are double headers, with the first encounter of the day scheduled for 16:30 IST and the second match to be played at 19:30 IST.

Last week, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was handed the first ticket by Captain of the Indian Football team, Sunil Chhetri in the presence of Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran, the General Secretary of the All-India Football Federation and Coach of the Indian Football team, Igor Stimac. Upon receiving his ticket, Shri Naveen Patnaik said, “There is a lot of love for football amongst the people of Odisha. Hosting this spectacular event is another honour for us and will undoubtedly thrill the numerous football fans across the state and India. I would like to wish the teams the best of luck and encourage the fans to turn out in huge numbers to watch the top-quality football that will unfold.”

The first match of the eagerly anticipated tournament will see Lebanon take on Vanuatu, while the host nation India will take on Mongolia in the second clash of the day on 9 June.