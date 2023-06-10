Football coaching in India gets a boost as AIFF Holds Tutor Course in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: On the sidelines of the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023 in Odisha, the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) organized a Tutor’s Course from June 6-9 in Bhubaneswar.

The course, led by AIFF’s Chief Technical Officer Vincent Subramaniam, aimed to introduce new coaching areas and identify coaches who can serve as instructors for A and B level coach certifications. Thirteen coaches from across the country participated in this program. This collaboration between the Government of Odisha and AIFF demonstrates their commitment to promoting football in India. Bhubaneswar, with its state-of-the-art infrastructure, is an ideal venue for such initiatives.

Recently, Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik also inaugurated three football centers in Bhubaneswar, that feature six FIFA certified pitches. Five of the pitches are natural turfs, while one of them is a synthetic turf. Bhubaneswar is also the base of the India U16 and U19 teams, frequently hosting training camps for them. The state of Odisha has also partnered with Odisha FC, empowering them by providing the Kalinga Stadium as their home ground.

Sharing thoughts on recent AIFF trainings, AIFF Chief Technical Officer, V Subramaniam shares, “My primary responsibility has been to reorganize the technical department and establish project processes and procedures. I had to organize quality courses for India and teach tutors, which was more crucial. Our tutor instructor trainings for A and B level Coaches have just come to a close. Since this is a high-level training, each participant has brought a wealth of experience with them. It has been a learning experience for me because the curriculum has paved the way for an amazing educational journey for coaches all across India.”

Graduating from the specific curriculum, Maymol Rocky, the Head Coach of India U-20 Women’s National team, comments, “Being a full-time instructor demands a lot of understanding, in my opinion, and I was currently enrolled in the tutoring programme. It was a rewarding experience to work for Sir Subramaniam. Being close to all the participants has sparked new insights and methods of understanding issues that can only be learned. I can’t wait to put this advice into practice.

Speaking on the significance of the AIFF Tutor’s course and Odisha’s unwavering commitment towards the development of football in India, Sports and Youth Services Secretary, Vineel Krishna said, “We are dedicated to making Odisha a football hub in India. Furthermore, we believe that good coaching is very important, it ensures that athletes can be guided in the best way possible. Coaching, competition and infrastructure, all three elements need to thrive to build a robust ecosystem.”