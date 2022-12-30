Fool Proof New Year’s Resolutions To Make For 2023
New Delhi: The year 2023 is officially you can reclaim the New Year’s resolution as…well, whatever you want it to be. So, for 2023, why not shake things up a bit and try creating resolutions of a different variety? Try these resolutions mentioned below.
- Focus on a Passion, Not the Way You Look
- Work out to feel good, not be thinner.
- Do Random Acts of Kindness
- Read a book a month.
- Go someplace you’ve never been.
- Reduce your waste.
- Travel on a small budget.
- Drink more water.
- Don’t buy things you don’t need.
