Fool Proof New Year’s Resolutions To Make For 2023 

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: The year 2023 is officially you can reclaim the New Year’s resolution as…well, whatever you want it to be. So, for 2023, why not shake things up a bit and try creating resolutions of a different variety? Try these resolutions mentioned below. 

  1. Focus on a Passion, Not the Way You Look 
  2. Work out to feel good, not be thinner. 
  3. Do Random Acts of Kindness 
  4. Read a book a month. 
  5. Go someplace you’ve never been. 
  6. Reduce your waste. 
  7. Travel on a small budget. 
  8. Drink more water. 
  9. Don’t buy things you don’t need. 
