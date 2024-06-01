Foods You Should Stop Storing In Fridge

For best storage, place the basil stems in a tall jar filled with water and keep out of the sun.

As with tomatoes, the chemical makeup of potatoes is actually altered when they’re placed in the refrigerator.

“The cold temperatures convert starch into sugar,” Shapiro says. “Not only is it going to produce a texture change, so it becomes grittier, but it’s going to make those potatoes a little worse for someone who is trying to be mindful of their blood sugar. A smaller portion could cause a higher spike in blood sugar.”

Storing potatoes in the refrigerator can also lead to the formation of a potentially dangerous chemical when cooked.

7. Cucumbers

Ever notice that your refrigerated cucumbers look less than desirable after a few days? That occurs because of damage from the cold air.

“Refrigerating cucumbers for longer than three days can lead to ‘cold injury’ due to their high water content,” McDermott says. “This can lead to bruising, water-soaked areas and spoilage.”