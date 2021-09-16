Foods You Should Never Have On An Empty Stomach

New Delhi: It is common knowledge that skipping breakfast is not good as it is the most important meal of the day. Unfortunately, only a few people are aware that some foods are not very good for us if eaten on an empty stomach. Don’t worry we have come up with a list that what we should eat and what we should avoid in the morning.

Spicy Food

Eating spices and chillies on an empty stomach may irritate the stomach lining which can lead to acidic reactions and cramps. They are pungent in nature and can trigger indigestion.

Sugary foods or drinks

Though the majority of us are under the impression that it is healthy to have a glass of fruit juice to start your day, it may not be the case. With the stomach being empty, sugar in the form of fructose in fruits can cause an overload on your liver. Processed sugar is even worse, so avoid breakfast desserts or overly sweet smoothies.

Aerated drinks

Aerated drinks are bad for our health no matter what time of the day it may be, but they are even worse when consumed on an empty stomach as the carbonated acids mix with the stomach acids causing various health issues like nausea and gas. Your stomach excretes acid to help in the digestion of your food, and if there’s no food in your tummy, you’re just introducing additional acid into your digestive system which might lead to stomach cramps or pain.

Cold beverages

You must have heard that it is best to start the day with warm water and honey, yet many of us give into the temptation of chugging a glass of iced coffee instead. Drinking iced beverages on an empty stomach may damage your mucous membrane and make your digestion sluggish through the day whereas lukewarm beverages help kick-starting your system and your metabolism.

Citrus fruits

Fruits are always very healthy if they are eaten at the right time. Eating citrus fruits on an empty stomach may increase acid production. Moreover, too much fiber and fructose in fruits can also make slow down your digestive system if eaten on an empty stomach. You should especially avoid eating fruits with tough fibers like guava and oranges early morning.

Coffee

Starting the day with a cup of coffee is a very common practice. It seems to be an easy way of breaking from sleep, but drinking coffee on an empty stomach may lead to acidity. It stimulates the secretion of hydrochloric acid in the digestive system which causes gastritis in some people.