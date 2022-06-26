Foods You Should Never Give To Your Dog

New Delhi: Some foods that are considered healthy for humans can be downright toxic when they’re ingested by your dog. Others won’t be deadly, but can still cause some serious discomfort for your canine. Here’s a list of things your dog should never eat:

Chocolate: Chocolate contains a very toxic substance called methylxanthines, which are stimulants that can stop a dog’s metabolic process. Even just a little bit of chocolate, especially dark chocolate, can cause diarrhea and vomiting. A large amount can cause seizures, irregular heart function, and even death.

Avocados: Every part of the fruit has a strain of fatty acid called persin, which is toxic to your pup in large quantities. Avocado may be good on nearly everything, but it’s not good on your dog’s puppy chow.

Onions and Garlic: Staples in the human diet, these beloved veggies can cause anemia in your dog by killing her red blood cells. Even a little bit can be detrimental to her health.

Grapes and Raisins: Eating this seemingly innocuous fruit (in either the fresh or dried form) can cause kidney failure in dogs. Yikes!

Milk and other Dairy Products: While dogs can drink milk from their mothers, any other type of dairy (cow, goat, etc.) could make them sick. There are sugars and fatty acids that dogs don’t have the enzymes to digest properly.