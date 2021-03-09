Foods You Should Never Eat After a Workout

New Delhi: You deplete your body of energy with exercise and your muscles take a hit, so it’s important to repair and replenish with food within the hour. But there’s no point eating or drinking any old thing following a workout; some foods can do more harm than good.

These are the types of food she recommends avoiding after exercise:

Smoothies From Pre-Made Mixes

They made be wildly convenient—especially if you are low on time and are whipping something up after an at-home workout—but they usually contain a lot of added sugars. “Your body burns through complex carbs and then fat. Drinking sugary drinks or snacks stops the fat burning process

Spicy Foods

Spicy foods—anything with salsa, sriracha, or hot sauce—are hard to digest, and you’ll want to stay away from these choices. “Your body just accomplished a major effort and is a state of repair.It needs things that are easy to digest, a little protein, a little sugar to bring your sugar levels back to an even keel, and mostly carbohydrates to replenish your energy levels.

Soda

Maybe you want the caffeine, maybe you want the bubbles, or maybe you just find it refreshing but repeat after us: Never ever drink soda after a workout. “Your body needs to hydrate, and soda won’t do that for you.

Fatty Foods

Skip the oils, seeds, anything fried, and even nuts after your workout. “Fat acts to slow the digestion process in the gut and will, therefore, delay the delivery of much-needed nutrients into the muscles.