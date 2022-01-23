Foods You Should Include In Your Pre-Wedding Diet 

New Delhi: Everybody wants to look fabulous on their big day. As we know other than beauty products, it is the food you eat that can help you achieve glowing skin. Food serves two important purposes: to nourish and provide us with energy and to bring us pleasure. Here we have listed some food that you can add to your pre-wedding diet for a perfect glow.

Eat Raw Veggies

Having Raw Vegetables like carrots, beetroot, cucumber, and Indian gooseberries will provide nourishment to your skin and make them rosy pink. Have these veggies raw as a salad or blend them together to make a smoothie and gulp it down directly. You cannot even begin to imagine the benefits it will provide to your skin.

Green Tea

Green tea comes with multiple health benefits. Not only does it boost metabolism and aid in weight loss, green tea also has powerful antioxidants that fight premature ageing. These antioxidants nullify the damage caused by the sun to a great extent, if not entirely. Further, it aids in skin rejuvenation and regeneration, because of that, your pimple scars, acne marks, or blemishes have a better chance of healing quickly. Green tea has anti-inflammatory properties which help keep pimples and acne at bay, and because it aids in flushing out toxins, the texture and complexion of your skin will improve. It is also one of the best Anti-Anxiety foods being in use these days.

Consume Nuts

Nuts are the powerhouse of fibre, antioxidants, healthy fat, calcium, and vitamins and minerals, like vitamin A, C, E, zinc, and copper, and many extraordinary benefits. Nuts naturally give a boost to healthy collagen, which in turn keeps your skin healthy and youthful. This nutrient-rich food is one of a must to be included in your pre-wedding bridal tips for glowing skin. Eat Nuts every day to get that ultimate glow on your face, but make sure not to binge on them because they are high in fat and the last thing a bride-to-be would want, is to develop a paunch right before her wedding.

Papaya

If you check what goes into your skin cream, you will often find papaya to be an active ingredient. That is because this fruit contains enzymes like chymopapain and papain that come with multiple skin benefits. Chymopapain helps soothe skin inflammation while papain aids in fading of scars and blemishes. To improve your skin clarity to a great extent, apply mashed papaya on your face as a mask. Because it contains many other essential vitamins and minerals, having papaya as fruit is really the best option for you.

Drink Water

For a bride-to-be, it’s important to keep yourself hydrated all the time, especially during summers as they suck a lot out of your body. Drink around 3 to 4 litres of water every day. Water flushes the toxins out of your body and clears out acne, marks, and blemishes from your face, turning your skin bouncy and lissome. Apart from making your skin healthy and glowing, water has other health benefits as well.