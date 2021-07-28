Foods You Must Consume To Stay Healthy In Monsoon!

New Delhi: Rainy season surely brings respite. However it also brings Viral, bacterial and fungal infections along with it that can make you weak. But these diseases can be avoided by following the right diet in monsoons. A nutrient-rich diet can boost your immunity and help you fight many common illnesses. So, if you want to enjoy the rains while staying fit and healthy, include these foods in your diet:

Soup

Instead of munching on unhealthy chaats, try a bowl of steamy hot soup if you are hungry. Filling and packed with nutrients, soups are easy to digest and will keep your tummy happy. A bowl of chicken soup or vegetable corn soup garnished with black pepper, garlic and ginger keep you hydrated through the day.

Jamun, Plum

Fruits like Jamun and Plums should definitely be a part of your daily diet. Jamun has a sweet but slightly acidic flavour – juice made of Jamun also contains bioactive phytochemicals, which reduce the risk of liver diseases. On the other hand, tangy and sweet plums are filled with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

Sprouts

Sprouts are good for your health in all seasons, particularly in the monsoon. Not only do protein-rich sprouts make for a healthy breakfast or snack, but also boost your immune system, thus helping your body to fight germs.

Herbal Tea with Honey

Herbal tea, such as tulsi tea and ginger tea are your best friends during the monsoon season. Drinking herbal tea will keep you warm and safe from cold and flu while boosting your immunity. Add a few drops of honey – known for its anti-bacterial properties – to it instead of sugar.

Turmeric Milk

A common kitchen ingredient, turmeric is a miracle herb that should be consumed in any form during every season. Rich in anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric improves your immune system and keeps infections at bay. Drink a glass of warm turmeric milk every night before hitting the bed to stay fit during the monsoon.