Foods That Are Beneficial To Sickle Cell Patients 

New Delhi: Sickle cell disease, also called sickle cell anemia, is a genetic red blood cell disorder that causes blood cells to take on a sickle or crescent shape. Here’s how patients with sickle cell disease can have a healthy, balanced diet by including different foods in their daily meals.

Grains

These include whole-grain breads, rice, pastas, cereals, and crackers, etc. It is recommended that at least half of the grains that you eat should come from whole gains linked to various health benefits – such as a lower risk of diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease. The fibre in grains helps reduce cholesterol and keeps your bowels moving. Grains also contain folate that your body make new red blood cells. Grains are also rich in B vitamins, magnesium and selenium, which can help strengthen the immune system.

Vegetables

Vegetables, particularly dark green leafy such as spinach, carrots, broccoli, tomato, green beans are packed full of vitamins and minerals such as fibre, folate, potassium, etc. It is recommended to add orange and dark green leafy veggies to diet. It will help protect against infections, heal wounds, keep eyes and skin healthy. It will also help maintain healthy blood pressure.

Fruits

It’s important to eat a variety of fruits, including apples, oranges, bananas, grapes, melon, berries, kiwi, plums, peach, etc. These fruits can provide similar vitamins, minerals and fibre as vegetables.

Milk

Milk can provide you with calcium and vitamin D, which are essential for strong and healthy bones. Milk contains valuable nutrients, including protein and potassium, which can help improve heart health. Opt for low-fat milk, yogurt and cheese.

Meats and Beans

Foods such as lean chicken, pork, fish and beef, nuts, seeds, peas and beans are great sources of protein, zinc, iron and omega-3 fatty acids. For instance, the human body needs protein and zinc for energy and growth, iron to help carry oxygen in the blood. Similarly, omega 3 fatty acids found in certain fish, nuts and seeds can help reduce inflammation and decrease risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease.

Oils

Liquid vegetable oils such as olive, canola, corn oil, and nuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E, which works as an antioxidant to help to prevent disease.