Odisha Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare (FS&CW) Minister Krushna Chandra Patra conducted surprise inspections at several godowns in Cuttack City.

During his inspection, he assessed the condition of the stored goods and verified the availability of sufficient materials, demonstrating the government’s readiness for any potential crisis.

Minister Patra urged warehouse owners and merchants to collaborate with the government amidst natural disasters such as cyclones and floods, and to avoid unjustified price increases for essential goods. He stressed the need for transparent pricing of commodities in both warehouses and retail outlets.

To enforce this, five warehouses have been served notices under the Essential Commodities Act. Considering the impending Cyclone Dana, the Food Department is taking preemptive steps to curb price inflation and the illicit trade of necessities. Officials from the department are diligently addressing violations across various sites, following up on numerous complaints.

