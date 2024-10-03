Bhubaneswar: Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra visited Boudh and Sonepur districts and paid a surprise visit to various warehouses and mills.

After conducting surprise checks at the Ranisati Mill and Central PEG Warehouse of Boudh on alleged irregularities, Minister Patra expressed his displeasure over the mill’s management and investigated the allegations of recycling low-quality rice by sending it to the panchayat including fraud in weighing scales.

Similarly, the minister paid a surprise visit to Lalitha Rice Mill and Sheetal Rice Mill at Shialijuri in Sonepur district. After investigating various allegations of irregularities, Minister Patra directed the concerned officials to take appropriate action regarding the supply of low quality rice.

Later, Minister Patra attended the review meeting and discussed various issues related to the interest of the district with the officials. Supply Officers, Marketing Inspectors and other officials were present during the Minister’s visit.