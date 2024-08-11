Food Supplies, Metrology Dept Conduct Surprise Raids on Various Shops in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare with Legal Metrology Weights & Measures departments conducted raids in various locations across the capital Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Inspections took place at Damana, Niladrivihar Fish Market, Labor Colony, Sundarpada, and Hitech Chowk, where the accuracy of weighing scales was verified. A fine of ₹9,309 was collected from the shopkeepers who failed to renew their licenses, and weighing equipment from four shops was seized.

Furthermore, the supplies department distributed potatoes to several warehouses and stores in the area. Traders who were selling potatoes at inflated prices received warnings, and they were reminded that necessary actions would be taken against them.

The Unit-1 market underwent a similar raid yesterday. Officials from both the state and the Bhubaneswar Metropolitan Corporation participated in these raids.