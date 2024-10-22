Cuttack: As Cyclone Dana approaches the coast of Odisha, panic buying has gripped the city of Cuttack, leading to a significant surge in the prices of essential commodities.

The Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department has conducted raids in various markets to curb illegal hoarding and black marketing.

The fear of the impending cyclone has caused residents to stockpile essential items, resulting in a sharp increase in prices. Potatoes, which were previously sold at ₹30 per kilogram, have now soared to ₹50 per kilogram. Similarly, onions have reached ₹70 per kilogram at Chhatra Bazaar.

In response to the situation, the Food Supplies Department has intensified its efforts to monitor and control the market. Officials have conducted raids in several markets, including Chhatra Bazaar, to ensure that traders are not exploiting the situation by hoarding goods and inflating prices.

“We have received numerous complaints about the sudden price hike and possible hoarding. Our teams are on the ground, inspecting wholesale and retail markets to ensure compliance. We urge the public to refrain from panic buying, as it only exacerbates the situation,” said a department official.

Authorities have also warned traders against further price hikes and have assured the public that adequate measures are being taken to stabilize the market. The department has set a maximum retail price of ₹40 per kilogram for potatoes and has promised strict action against those found violating these regulations.

As Cyclone Dana looms, the government continues to focus on ensuring the availability of essential supplies and maintaining market stability to prevent further panic among the residents of Cuttack.

