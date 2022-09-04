‘Food poisoning’ kills two kids & mother

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, two kids of a family died while their parents were admitted to hospital following a suspected case of food poisoning in Birabarapur village under Abhimanpur Panchayat in Badamba police limits in Cuttack district.

However, today morning, the woman who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital after she allegedly consumed poisonous food at Birabarapur village succumbed.

According to information, Govinda Patra with his wife and kids consumed the home-cooked food. After some time, all of them felt uneasy and began to complain about vomiting and stomach pain. They were taken to a hospital by neighbours in critical condition.

The parents and their children were shifted to Cuttack City hospital and then again to Jagatpur Sadguru Hospital as their health conditions deteriorated and they became unconscious.

However, the deaths are suspected to be a result due to food poisoning but the investigation is underway to see if there was any other reason.

Police said that they were waiting for the post-mortem report to find out the exact reason of the death. Only a medical report will confirm the reason behind the deaths, said an official.