Noida
National

Food Delivery Agent Dies After Car Hits, Drags Him For 500 Metres In Noida

By Pragativadi News Service
11

Noida: In a hit-and-run case similar to the Delhi car horror, a delivery agent died after a car hit his two-wheeler and dragged him for about 500 meters in Noida on Sunday.

Kaushal, who worked at Swiggy, was out for a delivery on New Year’s night when a car hit his two-wheeler near a flyover in Noida Sector 14, the police said.

Eyewitnesses say the driver stopped the car near a temple – about 500 meters away from the accident spot – and fled the scene after Kaushal’s body came off.

When Kaushal’s brother Amit called him at 1 am on Sunday, a passerby received the call and informed him about the accident.

A case has been filed based on a complaint filed by Amit and investigation is on, officials said.

“We are scanning the CCTVs installed in the area to trace the accused,” an official said.

Pragativadi News Service 14995 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking