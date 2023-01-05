Food Delivery Agent Dies After Car Hits, Drags Him For 500 Metres In Noida

Noida: In a hit-and-run case similar to the Delhi car horror, a delivery agent died after a car hit his two-wheeler and dragged him for about 500 meters in Noida on Sunday.

Kaushal, who worked at Swiggy, was out for a delivery on New Year’s night when a car hit his two-wheeler near a flyover in Noida Sector 14, the police said.

Eyewitnesses say the driver stopped the car near a temple – about 500 meters away from the accident spot – and fled the scene after Kaushal’s body came off.

When Kaushal’s brother Amit called him at 1 am on Sunday, a passerby received the call and informed him about the accident.

A case has been filed based on a complaint filed by Amit and investigation is on, officials said.

“We are scanning the CCTVs installed in the area to trace the accused,” an official said.