Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Passes Away, Says Band

New Delhi: Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of the multi-Grammy award-winning rock group the Foo Fighters has passed away, his bandmates said in a statement on Friday. He was 50.

The bandmates took to their official social media handle to share the news. The post reads: “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,”

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” they added.

Variety reported that the band had been preparing to perform in Bogota on Friday at the time of his death.

Taylor had played with the Foo Fighters — one of the US’ most influential and critically-lauded alternative rock bands — since 1997, providing percussion on some of the group’s biggest hits including “Learn to Fly” and “Best of You.” He previously drummed for Canadian indie songstress Alanis Morissette.