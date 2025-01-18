‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ is a landmark anime in its portrayal of the victory of good over evil, harmony between nature and living beings, and the power of friendship and trust.

This Indo-Japanese film is set to release in cinemas on January 24th, building excitement among audiences eager to experience the timeless tale based on Valmiki’s epic on the big screen in Ultra HD 4K. The film has even garnered attention from India’s Finance Minister, who shared its trailer on Twitter, highlighting its cultural significance and further generating buzz for the highly anticipated cinematic release.

Sharing the trailer on her Twitter she wrote, “A beautiful animated Ramayana. Fondly remember watching this Japanese cultural treasure sometime back. Was screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 1993. It now releases on the big screen.”

‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ will be distributed theatrically in India by Geek Pictures India along with AA Films and Excel Entertainment. The film is set to release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 24th, 2025.