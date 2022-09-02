Follow These Tips To Keep Your Dog’s Teeth Clean

New Delhi: Periodontal disease can cause some serious health issues for our dogs’ companions, so it’s essential to maintain adequate oral hygiene. So how can we keep our dogs’ teeth clean? Here are some tips!

Brushing Your Dog’s Teeth

Brushing your dog’s teeth might sound silly, but it’s an excellent way to prevent plaque buildup. You don’t need to brush your dog’s teeth daily, although the more often the better. Most dogs aren’t too fond of the idea at first, but you can easily train your dog to have his teeth brushed the same way you would have his nails trimmed. There are several options you can take when brushing your teeth. First, you’ll want to get toothpaste made specifically for dogs. This is because toothpaste for humans contains ingredients that are toxic to our pets. Plus, dog toothpaste usually comes in a delicious chicken or peanut butter flavour. Second, you can use either a dog toothbrush or a brush that fits over your fingertip. Ask your veterinarian about what’s best, and see what you and your dog prefer.

Dog Tooth Wipes

For those that are unable to brush their teeth or simply want to switch up their cleaning techniques, dog dental wipes are a great solution. Tooth wipes are made to be rubbed against your dog’s teeth to help remove plaque. They work similarly to toothbrushes but are not able to get into the tiny nooks and crannies that a brush does. Still, they are a great way to clean your pet’s teeth and are often easier to manage than a toothbrush with toothpaste.

Dog Dental Treats

Dogs love treats, and dental treats for dogs are a very good way to improve your pup’s dental health. These treats are made specifically to remove plaque buildup and often contain ingredients that freshen breath and clean your dog’s mouth. They are generally much more appreciated by our dogs than a toothbrush or tooth wipes, and they do a great job of keeping our dog’s mouths clean. These treats come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and flavours, and you are sure to find something your dog loves.

Dog Chews

There are hundreds of different types of dog chews, but almost all of them have teeth-cleaning properties. The act of chewing actually benefits your dog’s oral health, in and of itself, regardless of what is being chewed on. The gnawing scrapes plaque off your dog’s teeth, and many all-natural chews made from meat contain enzymes that help promote dental health. Chews like cow ears, bully sticks, and chicken strips are a great way to keep your dog happy and healthy. If you’re looking for something without any calories, there are much long-lasting rubber or nylon dog chew toys that do the job, as well.