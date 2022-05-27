Follow These Rules For Keeping Your Eyes Safe With Contact Lenses

New Delhi: Contact lenses come with several benefits. However improper cleaning and other bad habits can lead to a range of problems, including eye irritation and infection. Here’s what to do, and what not to do, when wearing and caring for your contacts.

Never sleep in your contacts

Removing your lenses before napping or sleeping, because leaving them in raises your risk of infection, irritation, and corneal injury. When your eyes are closed, less oxygen reaches them, making your eyes more vulnerable to infection. To add to this problem, closed eyelids also hold any germs on your contacts close to your eye.

Don’t swim or shower in your lenses

All water – including rivers, oceans, lakes, swimming pools, hot tubs, and tap water – is a fertile breeding ground for acanthamoeba, bacteria that can cause a dangerous eye infection.

Don’t clean your contacts with saline

Saline is nothing more than sterile saltwater. It cannot disinfect your contact lenses. If you’re not sure which type of disinfectant is best for you and your lenses, check with your eye doctor for a recommendation.

Replace your contact lens case regularly

Eye doctors advise switching to a new contact lens case about every three months. Just like your toothbrush or kitchen sponge, lens cases get dirty and need to be replaced.