Follow 5T Principles, Work for Streamlining Service Delivery to People: CM to New Recruits of Cooperation Dept

Bhubaneswar: As many as 184 officers joined the State Cooperation Department in various Cooperative Societies and the State Warehousing Corporation today.

While 114 of them joined as Inspector Cooperative Societies, 55 joined as Auditors. Similarly, 15 officers joined the Warehousing Corporation as Assistant Managers, Superintendents and Assistant Superintendents. An orientation programme was organized at the Convention Center in Loka Seva Bhawan.

Joining the programme on virtual platform, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called upon the new recruits to follow the 5T principles of the State Government which aims at transformation of the state with the application of elements like transparency, technology, teamwork, and time. He hoped the new officers will bring in efficiency, caliber and commitment to the co-op societies to infuse new energy to the sector.

Congratulating the new officers, the CM expected the new Inspectors and Auditors to streamline service delivery to the people by strengthening the supervision and oversight mechanism of the cooperatives.

Besides, he also believed that the new appointments in Odisha State Warehousing Corporation will ensure better functioning and scientific management of the warehouses.

The CM said that the cooperative model of economy has gained recognition for their outstanding contribution to the development of the state. At present, over 6000 active Cooperative Societies are functioning in different sectors.

The Cooperatives which were providing only 3 per cent of the credit requirement of farmers in the 1950s are at present providing about 60 percent of the credit support to the farmers which is the highest in the entire country, he added.

Joining the programme, Cooperation Minister, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak said that the Cooperation department is functioning like a bridge between two significant departments, namely Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare and Agriculture departments. He said that the cooperation department has a major role in transformation of the state from a food deficit to a food surplus state.

Nayak added that the application of 5T initiatives has brought out many significant changes in the functioning of the cooperation department.

Chief Secretary P.K. Jena said that this is a different Odisha which is striving for transformation in every sector under the vision of the Chief Minister. He added that the cooperative banks and PACS are doing wonderful work in many unbanked areas by providing necessary credit to the farmers. Jena asked new officers to enroll more farmers to the cooperative credit mechanism.

Sharing their experiences, two new recruits Ms. Somyasree Barik, Inspector and Subhadra Subhadarsini, Auditor said that the recruitment process was absolutely fair and transparent.

They said, following the vision of the Chief Minister, they would work towards the socio-economic development of the underprivileged sections of society.

Interacting with the new recruits, Secretary to Chief Minister (5T) V.K. Pandian advised them to follow absolute transparency in their public life and help people in every possible way.

Principal Secretary Cooperative Dept Sanjeev Chadha gave the welcome address and Registar Cooperative Society proposed vote of thanks.