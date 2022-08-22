Follow 5T Principles to Bring Efficiency & Provide Best Possible Services to People: CM to Diploma Engineers

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today advised the Diploma Engineers to follow 5T principles of the governance model to bring more efficiency in projects and services.

Joining the platinum jubilee celebration of Odisha Diploma Engineers Service Association organised at ODESA Bhawan in the city, the Chief Minister said that the 5T initiative is all the more significant for the engineers at the base level.

Calling upon the engineers to follow the 5T model of governance, he said, “The visibility of our development model is more pronounced by the efficiency of services we provide to people at the grassroots level. May it be water supply, may it be roads & building or any of our projects; the four components of the 5-T initiative—Technology, Teamwork, Transparency & Time– are absolutely essential for providing people what they deserve from the Government. I expect all of you to follow these mandates of my Government to provide best possible services to the people of the State.”

Extending warm greetings to engineers on the occasion of platinum jubilee celebration, he said that Diploma Engineers are the backbone of the Government in implementation of the ongoing projects and maintenance of the existing infrastructure. Their role during natural calamities like Cyclone, Flood are appreciated, he added.

As the state is taking up its infrastructure projects at a faster pace, the Engineers at the grassroots level have a greater responsibility in execution and maintenance of projects, he said further.

Speaking on the demands of the association, the CM assured that all the demands will be considered sympathetically. He said that the Government is considerate to the demands of the association. Recently, the Cadre Rule has been revised with more promotional avenues, he added.

Ministers Pradeep Kumar Amat, Prafulla Mallick, Smt Tukuni Sahu, Preeti Ranjan Ghadai, Tushar Kanti Behera, MP Mahesh Sahu attended the function.

Chairman of the ODESA Nirmal Chandra Swain, President Srikanta Mohapatra, General Secretary Sridhar Barik and other office bears spoke on the contribution of diploma engineers to the development process of the state.