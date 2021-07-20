Foldable Phones To Launch At ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ On August 11

Seoul: The South Korean tech giant, Samsung is all set to launch folding devices along with the wearables Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. The products will include Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch Active 4, and Galaxy Buds 2.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 invite

Samsung will launch new foldable phones at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021. The event will be hosted on August 11. Tipster Ishan Agarwal, our source, has exclusively shared the event’s invite ahead of the official announcement. The invite shows a silhouette of a foldable phone opening up, confirming that the company will announce new foldable devices at the event. The official invite’s tag line will read “Get Ready to Unfold”. Samsung will host the event at 2 PM GMT/ 10 AM EST/ 7.30 PM IST.

Details of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have also leaked multiple times in the past. The Z Fold 3 will launch first in the US and UK and is likely to go on sale on August 27. A recent report claimed that Samsung will launch its new foldable in India in September. You can click here to know more about the Z Fold 3.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 design renders have also leaked. One of the biggest changes is the inclusion of a bigger outer display. The clamshell foldable phone will feature a punch-hole cutout and come in a dual-tone colourway. Click here to know more about the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The other two products launching at the event are the Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Galaxy Buds 2. Samsung is expected to announce two new smartwatches called the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. The South Korean tech giant will also debut its new Galaxy Buds 2 at the Unpacked 2021 event. MySmartPrice has exclusively leaked the pricing details of the Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Buds2.