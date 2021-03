Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)’s regional centre on Sunday issued shallow to moderate fog for nine districts of Odisha.

The alert has been sounded for the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh and Kendrapara.

“Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at one or two places over these districts till tomorrow (8.30 am),” read the IMD’s latest bulletin.