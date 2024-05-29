Focus on Odisha’s Welfare, Form Panel to Check Rumours: CM Naveen Advises PM Modi

Bhubaneswar: In a strong response to health-related rumours spread by BJP leaders, BJD Supremo & Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has stated that he is in perfect health.

Addressing a press conference here today, CM Naveen Patnaik advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus on the welfare of Odisha instead of concerning himself about such rumours.

The Odisha CM pointed out that there have been individuals from the BJP in Odisha and Delhi who have been spreading false information about his health for the past 10 years.

“I want to assure the Prime Minister that I am in excellent health. I have been actively campaigning in our state for the last few months,” stated the Odisha CM.

CM Naveen expressed, “I am aware that the Prime Minister mentioned at a public meeting in our state today that I am in poor health. He also expressed his desire to initiate an inquiry into this matter. If he was truly concerned about my health and has previously publicly stated that I am a good friend of his, all he had to do was pick up the phone and ask me about my health.”

The Odisha CM also urged the Prime Minister to focus on issues related to the state’s development.

“Rather than concerning himself with such rumours, he should focus on revising coal royalty for our state and addressing our demand for Special Category Status. This would greatly benefit the people of Odisha with additional funding,” Naveen emphasized.