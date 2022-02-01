FM Nirmala Sitharaman Opts For Odisha’s Bomkai Saree During Budget Presentation

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented Budget 2022 at the Parliament. During the budget presentation, Sitharaman chose Bomkai saree which is typically made in Sonepur district of Odisha.

The Finance Minister wore rust and maroon handloom weave with silver thread work in the border. She paired her saree with a white shawl and white face mask.

Sitharam completed her look with a red Bindi and tiny gold earrings along with a golden chain and bangles.

One of the oldest textiles of Odisha, Bomkai silk is also known as Sonepuri silk. The original and traditional weaving of this fabric was made in a low-count cotton yarn which is usually, coarse, heavy and dyed in intense colours.