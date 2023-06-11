Flying of Drones Restricted Over Grand Road During Rath Yatra; Puri Police Issues Advisory

Puri: For safety of devotees and to prevent inexperienced and unauthorised usage of drones, Puri police today issued an advisory in the Public Interest restricting the flying of drones especially in the Grand Road (Bada Danda) from Rath Yatra to Niladri Bije.

In a tweet, the Puri Police urged all to co-operate and also warned of legal action against defaulters.

According to the advisory, it has been observed that during the Rath Yatra period, many private persons/drone operators use drones for taking pictures and videos for various purposes. Unregulated drone usage by inexperienced drone operators poses a risk to the safety of devotees. In the past legal action against a few private persons for violating Drone Rules has also been taken.

Keeping in view the safety and security of Shree Jagannath Temple, Sri Gundicha Temple, the chariots of the deities and also the safety and security of the devotees, the following advisory is being issued for the flying of drones in Puri city and particularly the Grand Road during the period from Rath Yatra to Niladri Bije i.e. from 20.6.2023 to 1.7.2023.

ADVISORY ON USE OF DRONES