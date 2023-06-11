Flying of Drones Restricted Over Grand Road During Rath Yatra; Puri Police Issues Advisory

Puri: For safety of devotees and to prevent inexperienced and unauthorised usage of drones, Puri police today issued an advisory in the Public Interest restricting the flying of drones especially in the Grand Road (Bada Danda) from Rath Yatra to Niladri Bije.
In a tweet, the Puri Police urged all to co-operate and also warned of legal action against defaulters.
According to the advisory, it has been observed that during the Rath Yatra period, many private persons/drone operators use drones for taking pictures and videos for various purposes. Unregulated drone usage by inexperienced drone operators poses a risk to the safety of devotees. In the past legal action against a few private persons for violating Drone Rules has also been taken.
Keeping in view the safety and security of Shree Jagannath Temple, Sri Gundicha Temple, the chariots of the deities and also the safety and security of the devotees, the following advisory is being issued for the flying of drones in Puri city and particularly the Grand Road during the period from Rath Yatra to Niladri Bije i.e. from 20.6.2023 to 1.7.2023.
ADVISORY ON USE OF DRONES
- Sri Jagannath Temple is declared as red zone as per the provisions of The Drone Rules 2021 and no flying of drones is allowed over the premises of the temple as per rule 22.
- No Drone operator should fly drone without a valid UIN (unique identification number) issued by the DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviation).
- No Drone operator should fly drone without the valid documents as per the Drone Rules 2021.
- Drone operators will be responsible for any mishap involving damage to property or injury to person.
- Drone operators shall verify the restrictions imposed by DGCA on digital sky platform before flying as per rule 21 of the Drone Rules.
- No drone will be allowed to fly in close proximity of the three chariots or over Sri Gundicha Temple.
- Any infringement of the Drone Rules is a punishable offence. In the past one You Tuber was arrested by Puri Police for violating the provisions relating to flying of drones.
- A single window system will function Puri for verification of documents of the drones. The single window will function at office of SDM, Puri Sri BT Sahoo (9437234023) and at office of Addl.S.P, Puri Sri Mihir Panda (9437537937) at District Police Office, Puri. Either office can be visited by drone operators for document verification.
- Puri Police would be using drones for monitoring Traffic, crowd density and beach security during the aforementioned period in Puri City and Grand Road. Puri Police will also keep a tab on un-authorized drone usage and legal action against violators would be taken as per Law.
- For any query / complain related to drones Puri Police Helpline Number 6370967100 can be contacted. Puri Police request all to co-operate.
