New Delhi: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast has seemingly hit a rough patch in his marital life with Ritu Rathee. The couple married in 2016 and share two daughters. In a recent vlog, Gaurav spoke about how extra marital affairs is common amongst men and most of them cheat a few months after the birth of their baby. This led to rumours that Gaurav was infidel in his marriage with Ritu.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

On Saturday, Gaurav posted a note on social media urging people to put a full stop to speculations around his married life and requested for privacy.

Gaurav shared a post on social media, writing, “please stop making any assumptions”. He added, “I will remain quiet for my kids and the mother of my child. Ready to live with all the negativity and hate for my entire life. Please don’t expect any public explanation.”

“Men are made villains very fast. We don’t cry, we talk less and express less. Some of us are hardwired like that. Social media is not a place to discuss family matters. I have nothing to say. Hopefully everything will be sorted soon,” Gaurav shared.

He concluded his post with, “Mere poorva janam ke auur is janam ke bahut paap ekatrit honge. Yeh bhagwaan ki kripa hi hai, ki isi janam mein, woh mere saare praarabdh nasth kar rahe hai.”

Flying Beast posted a vlog on his YouTube channel sparking speculations about being infidel in his marriage with Ritu. Netizens suspected that when Gaurav talked about men cheating on their wives after the birth of their baby, he was talking about himself. This invited heavy trolling on social media.