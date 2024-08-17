Fluorine leakage detected at Lucknow airport’s cargo area; NDRF team rushed

Lucknow: A fluorine leakage was reported in the cargo area of airport terminal 3 at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow on Saturday afternoon.

The fire service, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDR teams, are on the scene.

The leak is from the packaging of a medicine that contains fluorine, and efforts are underway to identify and manage the situation, according to fire department.