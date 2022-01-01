Florona: Know About This Double Infection Of Covid-19 & Influenza 

New Delhi: In a new development ‘Florona’ or flu + Corona has been detected in a case in Israel. An Israeli newspaper reported that the case of double infection was found in a woman who entered the Rabin Medical Center this week to give birth.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), it is “possible to catch both diseases at the same time”. “The most effective way to prevent hospitalisation and severe Covid-19 and influenza is vaccination with both vaccines,” the statement on WHO’s website reads.

Symptoms

While symptoms for both include cough and cold, fever, runny nose.

Prevention

As per WHO, the most effective way to protect oneself from both influenza and severe Covid-19 is to get vaccinated with both influenza and Covid vaccines. WHO also advises wearing a well-fitted mask when keeping your distance is not possible, avoiding crowded and poorly ventilated places and settings, opening windows and doors to keep rooms well ventilated and cleaning your hands frequently.