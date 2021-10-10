Florina Gogoi Wins Super Dancer Chapter 4

Mumbai: Florina Gogoi from Jorhat, Assam declared the winner of the dance reality show, ‘Super Dancer – Chapter 4’.

While Florina was awarded a cheque of Rs 15 lakhs from Sony Entertainment Television, her Super Guru Tushar Shetty was awarded a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs.

The grand finale of Super Dancer Chapter 4 took place on Saturday. It was judged by actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, filmmaker Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapur.

The five finalists of the show were — Florina Gogoi (Jorhat, Assam) and Super Guru Tushar Shetty, Esha Mishra (New Delhi) and Super Guru Sonali Kar, Sanchit Chanana (Punjab) and Super Guru Vartika Jha, Pruthviraj (Belgaum, Karnataka) and Super Guru Subhranil Paul, Neerja (Hoshangabad, MP) and Super Guru Bhavna Khanduja.

The finale, dubbed ‘Nachpan ka Maha Mahotsav’ provided an all-around entertainment carnival full of stunning dance performances. All in all, the episode saw 60 dance performances.

Pruthviraj from Belgaum, Karnataka was declared as the first runner-up, Sanchit Chanana from Punjab was declared as the second runner-up, Neerja Tiwari from Hoshangabad, MP was declared as the third runner-up and Esha Mishra from New Delhi was declared as the fourth runner-up. Each one of them was awarded a cheque of Rs 1 lakh respectively.