Florida Building Collapse: Death Toll Reaches 78

Miami: The death toll has increased to 78 in the partial collapse of a 12-storey residential building at surfside in Florida.

Reportedly, 62 people were remaining unaccounted for, and 200 accounted, reports said.

It is pertinent to mention that the collapse occurred on June 24. The way the building collapsed gave people who were inside the lowest probability of survival, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief of Operations Raide Jadallah said.

Earlier this week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has said that it was unclear whether flaws in the structure were unique to the building, its construction, or maintenance.