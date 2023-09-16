Floodwater Enters Bhattarika Temple

Cuttack: Following heavy downpours in the upper catchment of the Mahanadi River and the discharge of excess water from Hirakud Dam, floodwater has inundated Maa Bhattarika Temple in Badamba area in the district.

As per reports, the idol of the presiding deity was relocated by the temple servitors to a safe place atop Ratnagiri hill close to the temple at midnight following the rise in floodwater.

After relocation, though the puja got delayed, the rituals were carried out without any interruption. As precautionary measures, all doors of the temple have been left open to release the floodwater.