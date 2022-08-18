Floodwater Being Discharged Through 28 Sluice Gates Of Hirakud Dam

Sambalpur: In order to control the flood situation in low-lying areas, the Hirakud dam authorities have closed another four sluice gates of the reservoir. Currently, the excess flood water is being discharged through 28 gates of the reservoir.

“Four more gates have been decided by CE Hirakud dam to be closed in Hirakud. Thus, 28 gates will remain open,” informed Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena, in a tweet.

Of the 40 gates of the Hirakud dam opened to discharge the floodwater, 12 sluice gates have been closed on Thursday. Earlier in the day, eight sluice gates were closed and this evening four more sluice gates of the reservoir were closed to regulate the flood water discharge.

Thus, 28 sluice gates (Left 20 + Right 08) will remain open to bring the water level to 622Ft by 9 am tomorrow.