Floodwater Being Discharged Through 20 Sluice Gates Of Hirakud Dam

Sambalpur: Due to continuous rain in the upper catchment area, six more gates of Hirakud Dam have been opened on Friday.

Taking into account the rising water level at the reservoir due and due to heavy rain expected in the upper catchment area. The Hirakud dam authorities opened six more sluice gates on Friday to release the flood waters. Presently, the flood water is being released from a total of 20 sluice gates.

On Thursday, the Hirakud dam released this season’s floodwater into Mahanadi river through 14 sluice gates. The people in the low lying areas have been warned not to venture into the river bed.

Odisha continues to experience heavy rainfall in several areas. The active low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal continues to cause very heavy rainfall in areas across Western and Southern Odisha.