Bhubaneswar: Incessant downpour due to a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has led to a flood-like situation in Balasore and Mayurbhanj. The Odisha government has put the Balasore district on high flood alert as water from the Subarnarekha River inundated over 250 villages. Thousands of acres of farmland are submerged, and villagers rely on boats for essentials. Local administration has evacuated over 400 people. Minister Suresh Pujari directed authorities to remain vigilant.

The residents of Baliapal, Bhograi, Jaleswar, Basta and Sadar blocks have been adversely affected as water from Subarnarekha River entered the villages snapping the road connectivity with the rest of the world.

According to a preliminary assessment, 264 villages in 56 gram panchayat and 17 wards in Jaleswar municipality have been affected by the flood.

The coastal district, through which Subarnarekha, Budhabalang and Jalaka rivers flow, is facing a flood situation due to the heavy rainfall for the last four days.

The field officers and response forces are in place in Badasahi, Betonati, Rashgovindpur and Saraskana blocks of Mayurbhanj, an official said adding that the administration has started evacuation of people from low-lying areas.

The Minister said that Balasore and Mayurbhanj have received significant rainfall, whereas Jajpur and Bhadrak districts also received good amount of rainfall in the last four days, leading to rise in water level of several rivers in northern Odisha.