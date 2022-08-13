Flood water being released through 28 sluice gates of Hirakud Dam

Sambalpur: Excess flood water is currently being released through 28 sluice gates and more gates are like to be opened if need arises, said Engineer-in-chief, Water Resources Bijay Kumar Mishra.

Meanwhile, 6 lakh cusec water is estimated to reach Mundali by tomorrow 8 am. Meanwhile, the water level in Baitarani and Jalka are increasing.

Incessant rains in upper and lower catchment areas and the release of excess water from Hirakud Dam may result in minor flood in Mahanadi, Mishra added.

The Hirakud dam released this season’s first floodwaters into the Mahanadi River on July 18.

Dam officials informed in the morning that the water level stood at 616.91 ft against the full reservoir level of 630 ft.