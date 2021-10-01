Flood Threat Looms Large In Balasore As Jalaka River Flowing Above Danger Mark

Balasore: Incessant rain in Balasore district has resulted in the increase of water level in the Jalaka river near Mathani area.

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) on Friday said that the water level rose to 5.99 metre as against the danger mark of 5.50 metre.

Four other rivers – Brahmani, Burhabalanga, Subarnarekha, and Vansadhara, were swelling at five places across the State, added the SEOC.

Sources said that the water level breached the danger mark and it is still continuing to rise.

Following this, people residing along the banks are in a state of panic.

It further informed that the Hirakud Dam is releasing water through two sluice gates as the reservoir is at its full capacity.

The water level of Hirakud stood at its storage capacity of 630 ft at 9 AM today. 63,536 cusec water was entering the reservoir and the same amount of water was being released.