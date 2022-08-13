Flood Situation In Odisha: Govt Deputes Senior Engineers to Supervise 8 Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Saturday deputed senior engineers in different districts to supervise the overall flood situation in the state.

As per an order issued by the Office of the Engineer-in-Chief, Water Resources Department, six engineers have been deputed to the districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Khordha and Nayagarh.

Chinmoy Ranjan Rout, Chief Engineer, Minor Irrigation – Puri

Bijay Kumar Samal, Chief Engineer Rengali Right Irrigation Project – Jagatsinghpur

Baleswar Nath Sahoo, Chief Engineer Drainage – Cuttack

Purna Chandra Rath Additional Chief Engineer Eastern Circle Cuttack — Kendrapada

Dhaneswar Samal, Additional Chief Engineer Eastern Circle II Chandikhol– Jajpur and Bhadrak

Bighnaraj Purohit, Additional Chief Engineer Central Irrigation Circle Bhubaneswar- Khordha and Nayagarh

As per the order, the concerned officers will move to the concerned districts by the afternoon of 14th August. Also, they will visit weak and vulnerable points, supervise embankments and coordinate with the field level officers as well as district administration during the passage of flood.