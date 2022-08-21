Flood imminent in Mayurbhanj, Balasore; 58 additional rescue teams sent

Balasore: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena said that several districts, including Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and neighbouring Jharkhand experienced heavy rainfall under the influence of the deep depression system.

“High flood expected in Balasore and Mayurbhanj following the release of around 5 lakh cusecs of water from Galudih barrage by Jharkhand through 16 gates. As a result, there will be high flood in Subarnarekha downstream,” said Jena.

According to Jena, the impact of the flood will be a bit on the higher side. Already 58 additional operating teams of ODRAF, Fire Services have been sent to both the districts yesterday.