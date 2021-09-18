Flood Fears Heighten As Major Rivers In Odisha Swell

Bhubaneswar: Three major rivers are swelling in Odisha.The data shared by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) revealed that the Mahanadi river was flowing at 25.95 metres and rising at Naraj (6 AM).

Similarly, Kushabhadra was flowing at 07.36 metres at Nimapada and Brahmani was flowing at 21.37 metres at Jenapur.

The water level in Hirakud reservoir had receded to 628.29 feet at 6 AM today. Floodwater is being released through 24 gates. 3,71,264 cusec water is entering the reservoir while 4,09,383 cusec water is being released through the gates.

On the other, the IMD has forecast heavy rains for North Odisha and coastal districts in the wake of another low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.