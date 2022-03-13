Floating Bridge Vessel With Around 30 Passengers On Board Stranded In Chilika

Krushnaprasad: As many as 30 passengers were trapped in the middle of the Chilika lake after a floating bridge vessel (Bhasa Pola) ferrying them got stranded midway on Sunday evening.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 5 pm when the floating bridge managed by the Chilika Development Authority (CDA) to ferry people across the lake was en route from Satapada to Jahnikuda under Krushnaprasad block in Puri district.

Sources said, the bridge vessel got detached from the main channel and stuck midway. It was carrying 15 two-wheelers and one tourist minibus along with 30 passengers.

The incident was caused due to reduced water level on this stretch in Chilika lake. After about an hour, the CDA pressed in another vessel with an earthmover onboard that managed to pull out the stranded ferry and help it move towards Janhikuda, sources added.

It may be mentioned here that instances of stranding of floating bridge vessels managed by CDA are frequent in the lagoon.