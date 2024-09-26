Bhubaneswar: Flipkart, India’s leading e-commerce platform, is gearing up for the festive season by redefining the two-wheeler shopping experience. The marketplace platform offers a diverse mix of petrol and electric two-wheelers from leading brands like Hero, Bajaj, TVS, Ola, Chetak, Jawa, Yezdi, Vida, Ather and more.

With an extensive reach, covering over 12,000 pin codes across more than 700 cities, Flipkart is providing an unmatched convenience, affordability and reliability to customers nationwide, making this festive period the perfect time to ride into the celebrations with style.

Customers can also benefit from affordable financing options, including 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, special deals from leading banks, and loyalty benefits through Supercoins, making the process even more rewarding.

Jagjeet Harode, Vice President of Electronics, at Flipkart, said:

At Flipkart, we are dedicated to transforming the two-wheeler shopping experience for our customers. Our goal is to provide unmatched convenience and transparency, ensuring that every customer, whether in a city or semi-urban area, can easily find and purchase the perfect two-wheeler. Our range caters to both petrol and electric two-wheeler enthusiasts, reflecting our commitment to meeting the varied needs of our customers. We’ve introduced innovative features to empower our customers to make well-informed decisions confidently. By offering exceptional value through affordability, trust, and a wide selection, Flipkart has solidified its position as the premier destination for two-wheeler shoppers.

“At Flipkart, we’re committed to delivering a seamless, convenient, and transparent experience for customers purchasing two-wheelers. Our platform provides comprehensive and user-friendly On-Road Pricing, including insurance and registration, all in one place. Customers can complete the entire purchase process—insurance, registration, and financing—from the comfort of their homes, supported by expert audio/video guidance. Additionally, advanced features like 3D and augmented reality enable customers to visualize two-wheelers in their own environment, ensuring a more informed and enhanced shopping experience,” said Ravi Krishnan, Head of Category Experiences Product at Flipkart.

Demand for two-wheelers on Flipkart has soared by 6x in August, 2024 over last year. Growth for commuters, scooters and premium two-wheelers, particularly in the electric segment, continues to soar substantially. From entry-level bikes to high-end electric scooters, Flipkart is committed to meeting the evolving needs of Indian customers and driving growth in the two-wheeler market.

Flipkart’s diverse portfolio offers a comprehensive range of two-wheelers, catering to the varied needs of customers. It includes petrol two-wheelers such as commuter bikes, premium sports bikes, and scooters from renowned brands. For those seeking sustainable options, Flipkart also features a wide selection of electric two-wheelers, ranging from low-speed models that do not require a license or registration to high-speed options from leading brands.