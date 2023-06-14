Flipkart is hiring Engineers across India through Flipkart GRiD 5.0!

India’s leading e-commerce giant, Flipkart, is on a quest to discover exceptional talent through Flipkart GRiD 5.0. It is their flagship engineering campus challenge which invites young engineers to explore and solve real problems of the E-Commerce world.

The students who excel are then hired by Flipkart in a full-time role as Software Development Engineers at a package of whopping INR 32 LPA and internship at a stipend of INR 1 Lakh/month.

This year, GRiD has got BIGGER AND BETTER than ever. With more tracks than before, participants get to break the mold and GO SOLO as well.

The prizes include internships, job offers, and a lot more. Here’s the list of rewards and prizes:

Tech Internships with a monthly stipend of INR 1 lakh

Full-Time job offers with a CTC up to INR 32 LPA

A prize pool of INR 9 lakh Certificate of Merit to the top-performing teams in each track

Participating certificates to all participants

Eligibility:

This competition is open to students pursuing B.Tech/B.E./M.Tech or other engineering

programs across ALL engineering colleges in India (Batch 2024, 2025, 2026 & 2027). The batch

of 2023 is not eligible to participate in this competition.

Students can apply for the track they’re interested in here:

https://unstop.com/festival/flipkart-grid-50-flipkart-137316?ref=btY2Rvsn

The registrations for all tracks opened on June 9, 2023. This is the first time that Flipkart GRiD

5.0 is also accepting solo registration.

For the first time this year, the challenge includes ‘health+’ as a track. These are the 4 tracks:

1. Software Development

2. Information Security

3. Robotics

4. Health+

Interested students can find the eligibility criteria and competition structure below:

Competition structure:

Each track will have multiple elimination rounds to test the participants’ technical, analytical, and

ideation skills.

In the grand finale, finalists will present their solutions to a panel of domain experts at Flipkart.

Find more information here.

Important Note: One person can be a part of only one team per track. However, you can

make another team for the other tracks.

Flipkart is India’s leading e-commerce marketplace, offering more than 100 million products to

150 million customers. The marketplace started by selling books in 2007. Today, it has evolved

into an organization of 100k sellers, selling across categories – from electronics to fashion

apparel. In 2019, LinkedIn ranked Flipkart first in the Top Companies People Want To Work With

In India.