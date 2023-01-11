Flights Services Disrupted Across US After Tech Glitch

Washington: Flights across the United States have been affected by a technical glitch with a computer system in an unprecedented disruption, news reports said on Wednesday.

All flights in the US were grounded following the incident, NBC News reported, quoting a source. Flight tracking website FlightAware reported over 400 flights within, into or out of the United States had been delayed as of 5:31 am US Eastern Time.

The US Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) system that alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and relevant procedures was not processing updated information, the civil aviation regulator’s website said.

The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now.

Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.