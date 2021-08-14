Flight Tickets To Become Expensive As Government Raises Fare Caps 4th Time This Year

New Delhi: Prices of Flight tickets are set to get more expensive as the government has raised the price cap on domestic airfares for the second time in just over two months by 9 to 12 per cent.

Reportedly, the lower limit for flights under 40 minutes of duration was raised from Rs 2,600 to Rs 2,900 – an increase of 11.53 per cent, by the Civil Aviation Ministry.

The upper cap for flights under 40 minutes of duration was also increased by 12.82 per cent to Rs 8,800.

Flights with a duration between 40-60 minutes will now have a lower limit of Rs 3,700, up from Rs 3,300 while the upper cap on these flights has gone up by 12.24 per cent to Rs 11,000 from Friday.

Flights between 60-90 minutes will have a lower limit of Rs 4,500 – an increase of 12.5 per cent. The upper cap on these flights was increased by 12.82 per cent to ₹ 13,200.

Similar hikes have been imposed on journeys between 90-120, 120-150, 150-180 and 180-210 minutes.

This is the fourth hike in airfare caps this year. Ticket prices were revised in February, May and June earlier.