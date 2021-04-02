Flight Services Between Jharsuguda & Chennai Kicks Off From VSS Airport

Jharsuguda: Flight services between Jharsuguda and Chennai commenced on Friday from Veer Surendra Sai Airport here. The service has been launched by SpiceJet.

On the first day today, 93 passengers from Chennai arrived in Jharsuguda, while 84 passengers from Jharsuguda flew to Chennai. The flight reached Jharsuguda at 3.20 pm and took off again at 3.50 pm for Chennai.

Flight connectivity to Chennai will help in the treatment of critical patients, tourism, hotel, and textile industries. Locals will be able to travel from Chennai to Jharsuguda in a very short time, said Kishore Kumar Senapati, director of the VSS Airport.

While the flight services to Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad, and Bangalore have started earlier from the VSS Airport, steps will be taken to ensure that direct flights from Jharsuguda would be made available to every airport in the country in the coming days, Mr. Senapati added.

The SpiceJet flight will depart from Chennai every day at 1:10 pm and arrive in Jharsuguda at 3 pm. Similarly, the flight will depart from Jharsuguda at 3.30 pm and arrive in Chennai at 5.15 pm.