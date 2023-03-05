Flight Service Between Bhubaneswar-Rangeilunda Route Begins

Bhubaneswar: In order to increase air connectivity from state capital to other cities and large areas, the Odisha Government has started the fully State sponsored flight operation in Bhubaneswar-Rangeilunda (Berhampur) route.

The Silk City, Berhampur will be connected with Temple City, Bhubaneswar by air which will reduce the travel time to one hour.

The presence of attractive places and tourist destinations like Chilika Lake, Tampara Lake, Gopalpur Beach, Rushikulya River, Tara Tarini Temple etc. will attract many tourists after air connectivity at Rangeilunda. Senior Doctors, Professors of MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur University, IREL, IISER and businessmen from the city will fly out and in frequently.

Earlier, Rangeilunda Airstrip was used only on handful occasions for flight operations during the arrival of dignitaries. M/s India One Air will operate in the Bhubaneswar-Rangeilunda route using a 9 seater small Aircraft.

Hon’ble Chief Minister has always stressed on transforming and developing each corner of Odisha. An airport at Rangeilunda to connect the capital city was a much-needed aspiration of local community to accelerate economic activity in the region. Berhampur is considered as a commercial hub of Southern Odisha which has seen a rapid growth in its population and industry. The flight operation in this route will boost the industry and tourism sector There was a very long demand for flight operations at Rangeilunda and now, the air connectivity will fulfill all the dreams in every respects.